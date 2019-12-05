|
SMITH Peacefully on 28th November 2019
at Freestones Residential Care Home,
Irthlingborough, Olive,
formerly of Irchester and
former greengrocer of Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late William (Bill).
A loving mum and nan
who will be greatly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Thursday
19th December at 11.00am.
No black clothing please.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired,
for SERVE may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019