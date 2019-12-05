Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Smith

Notice Condolences

Olive Smith Notice
SMITH Peacefully on 28th November 2019
at Freestones Residential Care Home,
Irthlingborough, Olive,
formerly of Irchester and
former greengrocer of Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late William (Bill).
A loving mum and nan
who will be greatly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Thursday
19th December at 11.00am.
No black clothing please.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired,
for SERVE may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -