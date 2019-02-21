Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Waterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Waterman

Notice Condolences

Norman Waterman Notice
WATERMAN My darling husband Norman died on his 75th birthday after a short illness
leaving myself Chris, children Lorna, Nathan and Lloyd, step-son Stuart and their partners Mark, Carly, Andrea and Laura and seven grandchildren
whom he adored.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th February, 11.00am at The Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cransley Hospice, Kettering
C/o Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.