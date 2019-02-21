|
|
|
WATERMAN My darling husband Norman died on his 75th birthday after a short illness
leaving myself Chris, children Lorna, Nathan and Lloyd, step-son Stuart and their partners Mark, Carly, Andrea and Laura and seven grandchildren
whom he adored.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th February, 11.00am at The Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cransley Hospice, Kettering
C/o Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More