Price On August 19th 2019 peacefully at Glenmoor Nursing Home,
Norman, aged 67 years.
Son of Morag and the late Bill.
Loving partner of Ann and much
loved father of Lorna (Tinkerbell),
devoted grandad, brother and uncle. Sadly missed by all family and friends, Norman's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Friday 30th August at 10.00am.
All further enquiries please to:
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby.
Tel:01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019