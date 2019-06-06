|
Wilson Noreen In the presence of her family,
Noreen passed away after
a short illness, valiantly fought.
Loving wife of the late Brian (Bill).
Beloved mother of Diana, Jimmy
& Angela and a wonderful
gran and great gran.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Monday 10th June at 11:00am.
Flowers or donations to Dementia UK
c/o Phillips Funeral Service.
34 Rockingham Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8JS.
01536 512144
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
