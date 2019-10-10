|
|
|
LUND Norah
Passed away peacefully at
Cheaney Court Care Home on
27th September 2019 aged 92 years.
Much loved Mum,
granny and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 25th October at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Dementia UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019