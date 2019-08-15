|
|
|
DAVIES Nora Passed away peacefully on the
10th August 2019 aged 85 years.
Now reunited with her
beloved husband Glen.
Loving mum of Tim and Elaine,
Pete and Debbie,
dear nana of Amy, Catherine,
Andrew and Megan,
great nana of George.
Funeral service to be held at
Cottingham Methodist Church on
Wednesday 28th August at 1.30 p.m.
Followed by committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019