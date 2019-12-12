|
|
|
BROCKWAY Noelle Passed away peacefully on
6th December 2019 aged 90 years.
Wife of the late Kenneth Edmund
and living in Kettering since 1968.
Beloved mum of Mark, Bruce and Ann.
Mother-in-law to Sam and
Grand-Mere to Xavier, Arlette,
Amelie, Jago, Mia and Isabella.
Noelle "Mrs Brockway"
will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends nearby, as well as her spiritual home of Mauritius.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Edwards Roman Catholic Church,
London Road, Kettering on
Monday 23rd December at 10.30 a.m.
Followed by committal at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium at 11.30 a.m.
Noelle will be received into church at
3.00 p.m. on Sunday the 22nd.
Family flowers only please but
donations welcome for
Cransley Hospice
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019