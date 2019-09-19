|
|
|
CREIGHTON On 22nd August 2019
at his home,
Noel aged 71 years.
Much loved brother to
Bertram, June, Heather, Susan and Michael.
Loving uncle to Robin,
Lewis, Angela, Sarah, Blue,
Charlie, Suzanne, Lucy and Chantelle. He will be sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
Noel's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Friday 27th September at 3.30pm.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeral
Care, Darley Dale Road, Corby,
Tel: 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019