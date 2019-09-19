Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
14:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicola Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicola Jones

Notice Condolences

Nicola Jones Notice
JONES nee Flynn Peacefully on 9th September 2019
at Cransley Hospice,
Nicola, aged 47 years
of Desborough, formerly of Irthlingborough and Woodford.
Beloved wife of Darren.
Loving mum and Amelia and Caitlin.
Nicola will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday
25th September at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request,
donations for Cransley Hospice may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now