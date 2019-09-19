|
|
|
JONES nee Flynn Peacefully on 9th September 2019
at Cransley Hospice,
Nicola, aged 47 years
of Desborough, formerly of Irthlingborough and Woodford.
Beloved wife of Darren.
Loving mum and Amelia and Caitlin.
Nicola will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday
25th September at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request,
donations for Cransley Hospice may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019