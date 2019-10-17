|
|
|
MIDDLETON Nicholas George Passed away peacefully at home on 2nd October 2019. Loving Husband of Lisa, fantastic Dad to Thomas, Charlotte and Victoria. Loving Grampy to George.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 22nd October at St Mary & All Saints' Church, Holcot at 11:30am.
No flowers by request. Donations for Cancer Research UK and the Oncology Unit at Northampton General Hospital may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019