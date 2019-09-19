Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Nellie Coley Notice
COLEY Nellie Previously of
Wellingborough, passed
away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on the
14th September 2019, aged 98 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Sid,
adored Mum of Paul, and Karen her
Daughter in-law. Loving Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Nellie's Funeral Service is to be held
at Nene Valley Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd October, at 12.00noon.
Family flowers only please, however,
donations if desired to BLESMA c/o
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors,
5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
