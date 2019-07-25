|
|
|
STRANGWARD Neil James
It is with great sadness that
Chris and Jim have to announce that Neil passed away as a result of an accident, aged 47 years.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Doddington Road, Wellingborough on Wednesday 31st July at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Prostate Cancer UK c/o
Ann Bonham & Son, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF.
Forever in our thoughts and hearts.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019