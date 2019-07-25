Home

Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
14:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Doddington Road
Wellingborough
View Map
Neil Strangward Notice
STRANGWARD Neil James
It is with great sadness that
Chris and Jim have to announce that Neil passed away as a result of an accident, aged 47 years.

He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

The funeral will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Doddington Road, Wellingborough on Wednesday 31st July at 2pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Prostate Cancer UK c/o
Ann Bonham & Son, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF.

Forever in our thoughts and hearts.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019
