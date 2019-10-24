|
|
|
HARDY Neil Peacefully on 11th October 2019,
aged 72 years
of Isham.
Loving husband of Hilary, much
loved brother of Stuart and Janet.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Neil's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Thursday 31st October at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received for
Marie Curie and
Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering
NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019