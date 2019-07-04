Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
13:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Neil Brogden Notice
BROGDEN Neil Passed away suddenly on
22nd June 2019 aged 58 years.
Beloved husband of Elaine,
much loved father of Thomas.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 11th July at 1.00p.m.
followed by burial at
Ketton Park Green Burial.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 4, 2019
