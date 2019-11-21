|
IRVINE (nee Rutherford) Peacefully, on
November 12th 2019, at Shire Lodge Nursing Home, Corby, Nanena (Nan) Pasquale,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon,
loving mum, nan and great-nana,
dear sister of Margaret.
She will be sadly missed.
Nan's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering, on
Monday November 25th at 10.30am.
No flowers by request,
donations for Citizens Advice will be collected at the funeral.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019