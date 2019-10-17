|
|
|
MARCH Peacefully on 8th October 2019
at Kettering General Hospital,
Nancy aged 85 years of Raunds.
Now reunited with Terry.
Loving Mum of Andrea and Lisa,
Mother-in-Law to Richard and Martin.
Dearest Nan to James, Tracy,
Ben and Carly and Great Nan to
Sophie, Louie, Jack, Olivia and Jasper.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Tuesday
22nd October at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for W.N.A.A.
(Air Ambulance) may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019