BROGAN Passed away on 18th March,
Nancy, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of James and
dear Mum to Elliot, Marcia and Sanchia. Loving Nanna to Sam, Georgia, Theo, Jonti and Paige.
Great Nanna to Maxwell. She will be sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Parish Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Cottingham on Wednesday 3rd April
at 12noon followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for the Air Ambulance Service and/or Bloodwise may be
sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019
