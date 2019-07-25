Home

DINES Myrtle Phyllis passed peacefully away at Glenkindie Lodge Residential Home, Desborough, on 16th July 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mum of Julie, Kay and Christine, loved mother-in-law of Andy, Paul and Peter, and much loved nanny to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandson.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Friday 2nd August at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Dementia Research UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019
