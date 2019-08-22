Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Murray Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray Robinson

Notice Condolences

Murray Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Murray Edward On the 12th August,
aged 79 years, following a
lengthy period of poor health,
peacefully passed away.
Much loved Father of
Carmel and Croash,
A Grandad of 5 and
Brother of Alan.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Edmunds Roman
Catholic Church, Wellingborough
on Monday 9th September
at 1.30pm followed by a
cremation at Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations invited to
the Epilepsy Society,
Chalfont St Peter, SL9 0RJ.

Enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Rushden, Tel:01933 312030
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.