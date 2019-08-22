|
|
|
ROBINSON Murray Edward On the 12th August,
aged 79 years, following a
lengthy period of poor health,
peacefully passed away.
Much loved Father of
Carmel and Croash,
A Grandad of 5 and
Brother of Alan.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Edmunds Roman
Catholic Church, Wellingborough
on Monday 9th September
at 1.30pm followed by a
cremation at Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations invited to
the Epilepsy Society,
Chalfont St Peter, SL9 0RJ.
Enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Rushden, Tel:01933 312030
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019