POWELL Muriel Passed away peacefully on
9th September 2019, aged 91 years.
Much loved mum of Cavan and Lynn, nan of Jon and Lucy,
nanny to Jess, Sam and Hadleigh.
Now reunited with
her beloved husband Roy.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 25th September, 12noon at Little Harrowden Parish Church followed by committal at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Enquiries to Toby Hunt Funeral Service, Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
