J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00
Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel)
Muriel Morton Notice
MORTON Muriel of Great Easton, passed away at Glenfield Hospital after a short illness on 12th September 2019, aged 86. Loving wife of the late Ken. Much loved mum of Kim and Yvonne and mother-in-law of Neil and the late Tony, sister of Rita and a dearly loved granny and great granny. A celebration of her life will be held at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Monday 7th October at 11.00am. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for Glenfield Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons , 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
