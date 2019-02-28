|
|
|
MACK Peacefully on 19th February 2019
at Kettering General Hospital,
with her God Daughter by her side,
Muriel aged 94 years
of Higham Ferrers.
Beloved wife of the late Sidney,
loving mum of Jan and John.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
11th March at 2.00pm.
Flowers may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons
Independent family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
