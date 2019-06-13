Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Molly Westley Notice
Westley Molly On 4th June 2019, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital,
Molly aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Ken, Mother of Sarah and Simon, Grandmother to Oliver and William. Molly will be much missed by all who knew and loved her.
A service of Celebration will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 18th June at 12:30. Family flowers only. Donation's in memory of Molly are being received for The British Lung Foundation and CAFOD. All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
