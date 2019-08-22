|
COOKE Molly Elizabeth passed away peacefully at home on
11th August 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved aunt to David, Godmother to Helga, sister of the late Jim and sister-in-law of the late Flot. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell on Tuesday 3rd September at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019