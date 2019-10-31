Home

Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
13:00
St Peter's Church
Midland Road
Rushden
View Map
Clarke Molly
(nee Chambers) Late of Rushden, passed away peacefully in Brockfield House, Stanwick, aged 98.
Beloved mother of Jenny, Robert and Jackie and the late Patsy and John, beloved grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral to take place on
Thursday 7th November at 1 p.m. at
St Peter's Church, Midland Road, Rushden followed by private interment.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Northants Air Ambulance and Brockfield House.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
