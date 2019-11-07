|
|
|
PIGGOTT (Nee Robinson) Peacefully on 23rd October 2019 at Rushden Park Nursing Home,
Mollie, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur,
loving Mum of Janet and Ruth,
mother in law to Bob and Ged.
Much loved Nan of Carole, Ian, Neil and Sarah and Great Grandmother to Kate, Abbie, Kaiden, Alfie, Kyra and Evelyn.
The funeral service will take
place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Friday 8th November at 12noon.
Family flowers only please but donations to Cancer Research UK
may be placed in the donation box
on leaving the chapel or
sent directly to the charity.
All further enquiries to Chambers
and Brighty Funeral Directors,
Buckwell End, Wellingborough,
NN8 4LR, Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019