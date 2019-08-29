|
|
|
GRAZEL Peacefully on 27th August 2019,
at Kettering General Hospital.
Mollie, aged 77 years,
of Higham Ferrers.
Beloved wife of Joseph.
Mollie will be sadly missed
by all her friends and
Chilli her faithful little dog.
The funeral service will be held
at Nene Valley Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 3.00 p.m.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired for
Children with Cancer UK
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons ,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ . Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019