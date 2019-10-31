|
|
|
BROWN Moira Passed away peacefully
on 19th October at
The Old Vicarage, Weekley,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tom,
devoted Mum to Tommy, David and Ian. Much loved gran to Callum, Connor, Ross and Eleanor. Mother -In-law
to Mary and Sharon.
Moira's funeral service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday 4th November at 11:30am.
All donations please to
Lakelands Hospice.
Further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby:
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019