CLARIDGE Millicent May (Millie) Formerly of Fourth Avenue, Wellingborough.
Millie passed away peacefully
on 27th September 2019 at
Airedale Hospital, North Yorkshire aged 98 years.
Loving wife of the late Donald,
mother of Alan and Judy,
mother in law of Di, grandmother
to Nicola and Steven and great grandmother to Joshua, Callum, Thomas and Oliver.
Remembered with love.
The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium at 12.30pm on 14th October. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
Howcrofts' Funeral Services,
Duckett Street, Skipton,
North Yorkshire, BD23 2EJ.
Tel 01756 792173.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019