HUMPHREY Peacefully on 29th May 2019,
Mildred, aged 88 years,
of Harrold, Bedfordshire.
Beloved wife of the
late John Humphrey.
Loving mother of Philip and
Elizabeth (daughter-in-law)
and a dear grandma of Imogen.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough on Thursday
20th June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
