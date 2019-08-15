|
|
|
PROCYK Peacefully on 7th August 2019
Mick "The Yank" (Michael),
aged 67 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Christine.
Much loved dad of Oksana. Michael will be sadly missed by all his family both here and in America.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will take place at St Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Rushden on Tuesday 20th August at 9.30am followed by burial at Rushden Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be
sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019