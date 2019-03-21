Home

JACQUES Michele
(Née Love) March 22nd 1963 -
March 9th 2019

After a short illness Michele
passed away peacefully and pain free at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston with her husband of 35 years at her side,

Student at Southfield School For Girls.
Employee at; Canada Dry, Curver, Kingsbury Rover, Kettering Automobiles and Richard Sanders.
Daughter of Fred & Gwen Love.
Loving wife of 35 years of Barry,
Caring mother of Sophie,
Proud grandmother of
Sidney & Stanley Brown.

Funeral at Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering on March 27th at 10.00 am. Any enquiries to Co-op Funeral Directors tel. 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
