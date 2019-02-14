|
TOMKINS Michael (Mick) of Desborough, passed away suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his
family at Kettering General Hospital on 3rd February 2019, aged 71 years.
Beloved son of the late Douglas and Rene, loving partner of Joy, dear
brother of Maureen and the late Ian and a much loved uncle to all his
nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar
Newman Chapel) on Wednesday 20th February at 11.00am. Family
flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Centenary Wing at Kettering
General Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
