MUTLOW Michael Edward (Mick) Peacefully in
Galanos House on
23rd October, aged 72 years.
Loving and much loved husband of Sue, wonderful father to Hannah and Philip. Cremation at Nene Valley Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November
at 12 noon (family and close friends) followed by Service of Thanksgiving at All Saints' Church, Wellingborough at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired are being received at the service for Galanos House Amenities Fund and Northamptonshire Younger Persons Parkinson's Support Group. Alternatively they may be sent c/o Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, 5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
