|
|
|
MILES Michael John Passed away peacefully on
29th October 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Priscilla,
Loving father of Carole and Ian,
Will be sorely missed by all his
family and friends,
but leaves a huge legacy of love,
laughter, friendship and kindness.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 18th November at 1.00 p.m.
followed by burial at the
Lawn Cemetery of
Kettering Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
Donations for
Desborough Men's Shed
may be given at the service,
made online at averil phillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019