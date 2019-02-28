|
LOASBY Michael Suddenly after a short illness on
19th February 2019 aged 78 years.
Much loved husband of Joyce,
loving dad of Karen,
Colin and Ian,
dear grandad of Laura,
Ellis and Christopher,
great grandad of Layla and Louis.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Wollaston
on Tuesday 5th March at 2.00 p.m.
followed by burial.
All flowers and enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
