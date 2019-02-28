Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
14:00
St. Mary's Church
Wollaston
Michael Loasby Notice
LOASBY Michael Suddenly after a short illness on
19th February 2019 aged 78 years.
Much loved husband of Joyce,
loving dad of Karen,
Colin and Ian,
dear grandad of Laura,
Ellis and Christopher,
great grandad of Layla and Louis.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Wollaston
on Tuesday 5th March at 2.00 p.m.
followed by burial.
All flowers and enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
