Michael Graham

Michael Graham Notice
GRAHAM Peacefully on 3rd June 2019
at Rushden Park Nursing Home,
Michael (Mick) aged 83 years
of Rushden and Raunds.
Beloved husband of Pam,
loving father of Mandy and Richard,
a devoted grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Rushden Park Nursing Home
or Cancer Research UK
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road Rushden.
NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
