|
|
|
EVANS Michael Frank
(Mick) Passed away peacefully on 4th June.
Beloved Husband of Brenda.
Much loved Dad of Mark, Julie and Ian, Grandad of Jonathan and
Grandad Mick of David.
Mick was a special brother uncle, friend, neighbour and playmate to
all the many children in his life.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium
on Monday 24th June at 11am.
Please wear colourful clothes.
If desired donations to Dementia UK
or Northamptonshire Carers
may be sent to
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
NN15 6NX. (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More