Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Curry

Notice Condolences

Michael Curry Notice
CURRY Michael John Peacefully at home on
4th September 2019, Michael
aged 59 years of Kettering.
Much loved partner to Carole and family. Loving brother of Tim and Sue. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and cats.
Michael's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday 20th September at 11.30am. Donations if desired are being received by the family for The Talbot Butler Ward at Northampton General Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.