CURRY Michael John Peacefully at home on
4th September 2019, Michael
aged 59 years of Kettering.
Much loved partner to Carole and family. Loving brother of Tim and Sue. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and cats.
Michael's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday 20th September at 11.30am. Donations if desired are being received by the family for The Talbot Butler Ward at Northampton General Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019