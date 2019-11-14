|
COTTON Michael Peacefully on 2nd November 2019 after a long illness, Michael aged 83 years of Kettering. Very much loved husband of Marian, a caring loving dad to Alison, Helen and Claire, also a devoted grandpa to all his grandchildren. Michael will be greatly missed by
all his loving family.
The funeral service will be held at
The United Reformed Church,
London Road, Kettering on
Friday 29th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired are being
received by the family for
The DEBRA Charity.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019