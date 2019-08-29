Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Mavis Knighton Notice
KNIGHTON Neé Burbidge Passed away peacefully on
23rd August, Mavis aged 88 years.
A wonderful Mum, Grandma and Granny Mave who will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on Thursday 5th September at 3.30pm.
Please wear bright colours.
No flowers please but donations to
Lainey's Rescue may be sent to

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, NN15 6NX
(01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
