|
|
|
DODSON (née Varnfield)
Mavis Aged 95 years, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on 22nd February 2019.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
"Mave will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends"
Mave's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday 19th March at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired are being received for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More