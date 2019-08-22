|
|
|
BROUGHTON Peacefully on the 10th August 2019
at Country View Nursing Home, Mavis, aged 92 years, formerly
of Judith Road, Kettering.
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
much loved mum of Alan and Martin, devoted mother-in-law
of Carol and Lesley.
Mavis will also be greatly missed
by her grandchildren Sarah and Jon.
At rest and reunited with Frank.
Mavis' funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 29th August 2019 at 10:30am.
No donations by request,
flowers may be sent to
JR Norris Funeralcare,
59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering,
NN16 8NZ.
All other enquiries please call
01536 483220
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019