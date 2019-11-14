|
|
|
BERRIDGE Passed away on 3rd November,
Mavis aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Lionel and dearly loved Mum to Gary and Teresa.
A much loved Mother-in-law, Nan and Great Nan, she will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral service to take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th November at 12.30pm. Family flowers only
please but if desired donations for Marie Curie may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635.
The family would like to thank all those at The Evelyn Wright Care Home for
their kindness and compassion shown to Mavis during her stay.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019