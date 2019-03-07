|
TYRRELL Maurice Passed away peacefully at his home
Thorndale Care Home on
28th February 2019 aged 88 years.
Dear husband of Betty,
loving dad of Jane and Anne,
dear father-in-law of Peter
and the late Dick,
loved grandad of Jo and Michael,
Ally and Dean, Sam and Beckie,
Joe, Tom, Will, Hannah,
great grandad of Josh,
Lottie, Hope and Livvy
and brother of Peter
and the late Win and Dick.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March at 11.30am.
All flowers or donations for
Marie Curie Nurses
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
