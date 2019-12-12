|
Muddiman Maurice Anthony Sadly, but peacefully on
28th November 2019, my Father lost his fight with
his 4 year long illness.
Now at peace with the world.
Will always be loved and missed
as a Father to Michaela, a Grandfather to Daniel and Brother to Geoffrey
and many friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 30th December 2019 at 1.30pm in the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
Any enquiries to
H.J. Phillips & Son on 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019