Maurice Garton Notice
GARTON On 31st July 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital,
after a short illness,
Maurice John, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Bette,
loving father of Stephen and Richard,
father in law to Margaret and Elaine,
much loved grandfather and
great grandfather who
will be sadly missed by all.
Maurice's funeral service will be held at
The Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on 16th August at 14.30pm.
Flowers and all further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
