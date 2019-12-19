|
|
|
McLACHLAN On 11th December 2019, Maureen passed
away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late John and mum to the late David. Loving mum to Donna. Devoted sister, nana and great nana.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Maureen's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 23rd December at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are kindly
being received for Guide Dogs UK.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019