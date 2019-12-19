Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
15:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen McLachlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen McLachlan

Notice Condolences

Maureen McLachlan Notice
McLACHLAN On 11th December 2019, Maureen passed
away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late John and mum to the late David. Loving mum to Donna. Devoted sister, nana and great nana.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Maureen's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 23rd December at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are kindly
being received for Guide Dogs UK.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -