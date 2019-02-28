Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
15:30
The Counties Crematorium
Maureen Hurley Notice
Hurley Maureen Known as Mo sadly passed away on Wednesday 20th February,
aged 72 years.
Mo will be greatly missed by Patrick and all of her family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place at The Counties Crematorium on
Friday 8th March at 15:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL. 01604 636297
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
