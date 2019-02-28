|
|
|
Hurley Maureen Known as Mo sadly passed away on Wednesday 20th February,
aged 72 years.
Mo will be greatly missed by Patrick and all of her family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place at The Counties Crematorium on
Friday 8th March at 15:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL. 01604 636297
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
